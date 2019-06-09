Congress alleges land scam in Faridabad

The Congress on Saturday asked the BJP government to probe an alleged land scam in Faridabad on the outskirts of Delhi.

Addressing a press conference, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera alleged that nearly 400 acres of prohibited land had been acquired by the Patanjali group. “The Patanjali group and Acharya Balkrishna, along with some property dealers, have acquired 400 acres of forest land falling in the Aravalli Mountain range. This was done through power of attorneys....This is called ‘Shamlat Zamin.’ Under the law, there can be no cultivation or any other activity on such land,” said Mr. Khera. “In 2011, the Haryana government under the Congress ordered the panchayat to restore all Shamlath lands that are under illegal activities,” he said.

The Congress alleged that the land was acquired through a Faridabad-based real-estate agent, Pravin Kumar Sharma, who along with his associates held 104 power of attorneys. Together with his associates, Mr. Sharma controls more than 400 acres of forested hill common land in Kot village, Faridabad.

‘Shares transferred’

Mr. Khera alleged that Mr. Sharma bought land on his own and represented Herbo Ved Gram Private Limited, a company associated with Patanjali group. In 2017-18, about 99% share of this company was transferred to Acharya Balkrishna.

As per the 2017-2018 records, this company had earned only ₹60,000 as revenue from its operations, but gave advances of ₹16. 77 crores, Mr. Khera said.

He alleged that the State government had been patronising “illegal activities” and tried to take several other such steps over the past four years to dilute or do away with the legal protection of the the Aravalli forests.