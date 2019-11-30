Congress alleges ₹5,000-crore mining scam in Haryana

Hitting out at the ruling BJP-JJP government in Haryana, the Congress on Saturday alleged that a ₹5,000-crore mining scam had taken place during the previous BJP government and demanded a probe by a sitting judge.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala and Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja told a press conference that the latest Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) report had highlighted serious irregularities in the execution of mining projects, which needed to be probed.

‘Unrecovered dues’

The Congress leaders said that in Haryana the alleged connivance of the BJP government with the mining mafia had been exposed a number of times earlier. Now the CAG report had exposed the BJP government’s attitude of turning a blind eye to illegal mining and not recovering dues from mining contractors and overexploiting the rivers of Haryana for valuable mineral wealth. They said the CAG report had exposed a number of illegal acts like changing the course of the rivers for illegal mining and open loot of minerals.

The opposition leaders said that according to the CAG report, the State government did not recover ₹1476.21 crore from the mining contractors, causing heavy loss to the State.

Loss to State

“According to an estimate, the Haryana government is expected to earn a revenue of ₹2,133 crore per year from the 95 mining areas. But the CAG report has found that the mining contractors are extracting minerals from double areas and putting the State to a loss of more than ₹5,000 crore annually,” the Congress leaders said.

Punjab-based advocate and RTI activist Dinesh Chadda said illegal mining was not just limited to Haryana, it was an inter-State racket. “Illegal mining offenders of Punjab are involved in showing bills of Haryana to legalise their material,” alleged Mr. Chadda.