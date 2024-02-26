GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress, AIUDF walk out of Assam Assembly against repeal of Muslim Marriages Act

“Till I am alive, I won’t allow child marriage to happen in Assam,” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said

February 26, 2024 12:29 pm | Updated 12:34 pm IST - Guwahati

PTI
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. File

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The Opposition Congress and AIUDF staged walkouts from the Assam Assembly on Feb. 26, protesting the decision by the State Cabinet to repeal the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Act, 1935.

The AIUDF had moved an adjournment motion to discuss the Cabinet decision, which was rejected by Speaker Biswajit Daimary.

The Congress maintained that amendments could have been made to the original Bill without repealing it altogether.

The Assam Cabinet on Feb. 23 had approved the decision to repeal the Act in a bid to end the social menace of child marriage in the State, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Responding to the Opposition parties’ criticism, Mr. Sarma asserted in the House on Feb. 26 that the Bill will be repealed as it is a step towards abolishing child marriage.

“Till I am alive, I won’t allow child marriage to happen in Assam,” he said.

The Congress walked out of the House for 10 minutes, against the Cabinet decision.

AIUDF legislators initially raised slogans and stormed into the Well of the House, squatting on the floor for over five minutes.

They also later walked out as the Speaker continued to conduct the listed business of the House.

Opposition CPI(M) legislator and the lone Independent MLA, however, remained in the House.

