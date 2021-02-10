Parliament proceedings | Congress again raises V.K. Singh statement on China

Leader of the Congress legislative party in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary on Wednesday again raised the issue of the controversy arising out of Union Minister and former Army chief General V.K. Singh’s remarks on Sunday that the Indo-China border had not been clearly demarcated, and while China had transgressed across the LAC up to its perception, India had “done the same” possibly more times than China, without the government announcing it. He had raised the issue on Tuesday as well.
“Our forces are facing the Chinese under very tough conditions and with great bravery. Therefore no one, either in the treasury or the Opposition benches, should say anything to jeopardise their position. Our former Army chief and Minister V.K. Singh made some statements that are at odds with our official position. Why are we giving the Chinese the opportunity to weaken our diplomatic position?” he asked when the matter under Rule 377 was put in the House.
He asked whether Defence Minister Rajnath Singh could clarify the correct position and the official line vis-a-vis what General Singh had said.
China’s Foreign Ministry has termed General Singh’s statement as an “unwitting confession”. “The government must clarify in the House what General Singh had said and how this affects our position,” said Mr. Chowdhary.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath