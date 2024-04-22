Congress accuses PM Modi of ‘hate speech’, dares him to point to Hindu-Muslim references in manifesto

April 22, 2024 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - New Delhi

The Congress on Sunday dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to show one paragraph in its manifesto where it talked about redistributing wealth to the Muslim community.

Addressing a rally in Rajasthan earlier in the day, the Prime Minister had claimed the Congress manifesto stated that if the party comes to power, “they will calculate the amount of gold that mothers and sisters have, get information about it and then distribute that property”.

Mr. Modi added that “as the Manmohan Singh government had said earlier, Muslims have the first right to property”.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, in a post on X, said the Prime Minister had delivered the “hate speech” after realising that the INDIA block had won the first round.

Mr. Kharge alleged that lying for power and making baseless allegations about opponents were the values of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-Bharatiya Janata Party combine that Mr. Modi has imbibed.

“In the history of India, no Prime Minister has lowered the dignity of his post as much as Modi ji has,” the Congress chief added.

“To win one election, you are spreading lies in the name of Hindu-Muslim. I challenge the Prime Minister to show us if there is any word like Muslim or Hindu in our manifesto. Either you accept this challenge or stop lying,” Congress leader Pawan Khera said in a message on X.

Responding to the Prime Minister’s speech, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, in a post on X, claimed that “the Prime Minister’s lies have gone very low after the disappointment of the first phase of polling and that’s why he is diverting attention from people’s issues”.

“The trends of Congress’s revolutionary manifesto has started coming,” Mr. Gandhi added.

