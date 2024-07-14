ADVERTISEMENT

Congress accuses Modi government of showing 'insensitivity, hostility' towards Maharashtra

Published - July 14, 2024 10:38 am IST - New Delhi

The Opposition party's attack came after PM Modi asserted at an event in Mumbai that his aim is to make Maharashtra the world's big financial powerhouse and to make Mumbai a global fintech capital.

PTI

Jairam Ramesh. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Congress on July 14 accused the Modi government of showing "insensitivity and hostility" towards Maharashtra, alleging that the past ten years have seen the State "consistently squeezed out of multiple key projects and investments".

ADVERTISEMENT

The Opposition party's attack came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted at an event in Mumbai on July 13 that his aim is to make Maharashtra the world's big financial powerhouse and to make Mumbai a global fintech capital.

Those having 'Nehruphobia' should recall Nehru's role in emergence of sovereign Austria: Jairam Ramesh

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications, Jairam Ramesh, said, "Last evening in Mumbai, the self-anointed non-biological Prime Minister claimed that his 'aim is to make Maharashtra the world's big financial powerhouse and to make Mumbai a global fintech capital'. This is his trademark lie. Despite Mumbai having been the financial capital of India for 200 years, Mr. Modi has repeatedly refused to set up an IFSC in Mumbai. An International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) has been set up only in GIFT City in Gujarat. Dr. Manmohan Singh in 2006 had begun the effort to set it up in Mumbai," Mr. Ramesh said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Land in the Bandra Kurla Complex had also been set aside for the IFSC but it was reallocated to the bullet train, costing Mumbai potentially two lakh jobs,” he claimed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"In fact, the past ten years have seen Maharashtra consistently squeezed out of multiple key projects and investments — the attempted shift of the diamond industry to Surat, the shifting of industrial projects such as the Tata-Airbus manufacturing plant and the (now-failed) Vedanta-Foxconn chip factory, and the transfer of Central Government institutions such as the Textile Commissionerate Office and the Dattopant Thengadi National Board for Workers Education and Development," Mr. Ramesh said.

"All this appears to be part of a larger insensitivity and hostility towards Maharashtra, as further evidenced by Mr. Modi's continued refusal for the last ten years to declare Marathi a classical Indian language," the Congress leader said.

There's drumbeat to find silver linings in 'moral, political, personal' defeat for Modi: Jairam Ramesh

His remarks came a day after PM Modi, during the event to launch projects costing ₹29,000 crore in road, railway, and port sectors, said, "Our aim is to improve everyone's standard of living and make quality of life the best. This is why efforts are being made to better the connectivity of areas close to Mumbai."

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US