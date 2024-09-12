Congress accuses BSP chief of taking ‘supari’ to support BJP, RSS

Hitting back at Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati for questioning Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s commitment to reservation, the Congress on Thursday claimed that she had taken a supari [contract] to support the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and the BJP

Addressing a press conference, Unorganised Workers and Employees Congress Chairman Udit Raj asserted that it was important to “finish the BSP chief off politically”. He said whenever Mr. Gandhi attacked the RSS and the BJP, Ms. Mayawati felt the pain.

His remarks came a day after the BSP president had alleged that Mr. Gandhi was making misleading statements about reservation and said his own party did not let the Bill on SC/ST reservation in promotions pass during the 10-year rule of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance at the Centre.

“As the BJP is unable to defend itself, it has hired Ms. Mayawati for its defence... When Mr. Gandhi attacks the RSS and the BJP, Ms. Mayawati feels the pain,” Mr. Raj, a prominent Dalit face of the Congress and a former Lok Sabha member. said.

‘’It is necessary to finish her off [politically] because she has taken ‘supari’ [contract] to support the RSS and the BJP. The Congress always looked at her with sympathy, otherwise the BSP would not have survived for so long,” he added.

Mr. Raj alleged that the BSP had not done much work in the field of health, reservation, employment and land despite Ms. Mayawati becoming the Chief Minister four times.

‘’On May 20, 2007, Mayawati ji issued a government order. It said there will be a change in the law of SC-ST Prevention of Atrocities Act-1989 and it will be applicable only in cases of murder and rape. Action will be taken under ordinary law in other crimes. But when we fought, the Supreme Court made a strong comment and the law was restored,” he said.

