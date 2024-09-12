GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress accuses BSP chief of taking ‘supari’ to support BJP, RSS

Mayawati had alleged that Rahul is making misleading statements about reservation

Published - September 12, 2024 09:49 pm IST - New Delhi:

The Hindu Bureau
BSP supremo Mayawati.

BSP supremo Mayawati. | Photo Credit: ANI

Hitting back at Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati for questioning Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s commitment to reservation, the Congress on Thursday claimed that she had taken a supari [contract] to support the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and the BJP

Addressing a press conference, Unorganised Workers and Employees Congress Chairman Udit Raj asserted that it was important to “finish the BSP chief off politically”. He said whenever Mr. Gandhi attacked the RSS and the BJP, Ms. Mayawati felt the pain.

His remarks came a day after the BSP president had alleged that Mr. Gandhi was making misleading statements about reservation and said his own party did not let the Bill on SC/ST reservation in promotions pass during the 10-year rule of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance at the Centre.

“As the BJP is unable to defend itself, it has hired Ms. Mayawati for its defence... When Mr. Gandhi attacks the RSS and the BJP, Ms. Mayawati feels the pain,” Mr. Raj, a prominent Dalit face of the Congress and a former Lok Sabha member. said.

‘’It is necessary to finish her off [politically] because she has taken ‘supari’ [contract] to support the RSS and the BJP. The Congress always looked at her with sympathy, otherwise the BSP would not have survived for so long,” he added.

Mr. Raj alleged that the BSP had not done much work in the field of health, reservation, employment and land despite Ms. Mayawati becoming the Chief Minister four times.

‘’On May 20, 2007, Mayawati ji issued a government order. It said there will be a change in the law of SC-ST Prevention of Atrocities Act-1989 and it will be applicable only in cases of murder and rape. Action will be taken under ordinary law in other crimes. But when we fought, the Supreme Court made a strong comment and the law was restored,” he said.

Published - September 12, 2024 09:49 pm IST

Related Topics

Bahujan Samaj Party / Bharatiya Janata Party / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.