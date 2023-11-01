Congress accuses BJP of first criticising its allies and later supporting them

November 01, 2023 05:20 am | Updated 02:56 am IST - New Delhi

The Congress on Tuesday accused the BJP of first criticising its allies and later supporting them and called upon people of the Northeast not to vote for the regional parties like Mizo National Front (MNF)and Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM).

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said a vote for the MNF or the ZPM is a vote for the BJP.

“JP Nadda and Nitin Gadkari are now finding fault with their ally MNF in Mizoram, which is a part of the NDA. This is sheer hypocrisy! They merrily went along MNF’s non-performance and corruption over the past five years, and are now finding fault. Last year, during the election campaign in Meghalaya, Amit Shah had called his ally Conrad Sangma's government as the most corrupt in the country, and later went on to support him," Mr. Ramesh said in a post on X.

“This is how the BJP (mis)uses the regional parties. It’s the people of the Northeast who suffer. Let it be clear — a vote for the ZPM and MNF in Mizoram is actually a vote for the BJP,” he added.

His remarks came ahead of the November 7 Assembly elections in Mizoram, where the Congress is seeking to replace the ruling BJP-MNF alliance.

