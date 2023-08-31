Congress accuses Adani Group of being involved in ‘the biggest scam in Independent India’, demands JPC probe

August 31, 2023 04:53 pm | Updated 04:53 pm IST - New Delhi

Stepping up its attack on the Narendra Modi government after the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) investigation revealed fresh charges against the Adani Group, the Congress on Thursday called it the “biggest scam in independent India”.

The OCCRP probe alleged that millions of dollars were invested in publicly traded Adani Group stocks through Mauritius-based ‘opaque’ investment funds managed by partners of the promoter family.

The Adani Group, however, said the latest charges were “recycled allegations”. “These news reports appear to be yet another concerted bid by Soros-funded interests supported by a section of the foreign media to revive the meritless Hindenburg report,” the group said in a statement.

The fresh allegations by the OCCRP, funded by George Soros and Rockefeller Brothers Fund, among others, comes months after a U.S.-based short seller, Hinderburg, alleged accounting fraud, stock price manipulation, and improper use of tax havens by the group.

Congress general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal took to X (formely Twitter) to allege that the “PM Modi’s best friend is running an international money laundering racket”. “The Adani Mega Scam is largest corruption scandal in Indian history. Since he assumed office, PM Modi’s single-point agenda has been to enrich his best friend. The Modi government and SEBI [Securities and Exchange Board of India] facilitated suspicious offshore individuals to take ordinary Indian shareholders for a ride,” Mr. Venugopal said.

“Who are Chang Chung-Ling and Nasser Ali Shabhan, who ended up controlling 13% of Adani shares through offshore operations from Mauritius? Our question remains the same - whose Rs. 20,000 crore is being controlled through these shady operations?” he asked.

Making a strong pitch for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the allegation, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh too questioned the role of market regulator SEBI in properly investigating the role of shell companies linked to the Adani Group.

“Despite the Modi government’s best efforts, the truth will not stay suppressed forever. However, the full story about the flow of benami funds into the Adani Group, how foreign citizens came to play a role in critical national infrastructure, and how PM Modi ‘violated rules, regulations and norms to enrich his close friends’ can only be revealed by a JPC,” Mr. Ramesh said at a press conference at the Mumbai Congress office.

“Did the obvious conflict of interest revealed by the association of past SEBI chairpersons with the Adani Group play a role in SEBI’s inability to properly investigate these shell companies?” Mr. Ramesh asked.

In a post on X, Mr. Ramesh recalled Mr. Modi’s speech at the G20 summit in Brisbane in November 2014, where the Prime Minister called for global cooperation “to eliminate safe havens for economic offenders and unconditionally extradite money launderers”.

“Today’s explosive revelations by The Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project, The Financial Times and The Guardian about the clearly brazen violations of Indian securities laws by the Adani Group and its close associates are a reminder of how hollow these words have proven,” the Congress leader said.

“They are a reminder of the lengths and depths to which the PM has gone to ‘protect his corrupt friends and their misdeeds’ by rendering India’s regulatory and investigative agencies toothless, reducing them to political tools to intimidate the Opposition rather than to investigate wrongdoing,” Mr. Ramesh added.

The Congress’ communication chief said there is now fresh evidence linking Adani associates Nasser Ali Shaban Ahli and Chang Chung-Ling to an effort to bypass Indian securities laws relating to minimum public shareholding that were put in place to prevent share price manipulation.

“Shell companies controlled by Ali and Chang — that have been revealed to be fronts for Gautam Adani’s elder brother Vinod — accumulated substantial stakes in four Adani Group companies covertly and illegally,” Mr. Ramesh alleged.

Mr. Ramesh said the actual ownership of two of the 13 benami shell companies that SEBI has failed to identify, despite years of “investigation”, has been revealed. “Why did SEBI fail to disclose to the Supreme Court that the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence had carried out investigations against the Adani Group in 2014, that were then closed by the Modi government in 2017?” Mr. Ramesh asked.

