Congress a political parasite, relies on strength of other parties, says BJP president J.P. Nadda

The BJP president Congress becomes zero in the States where regional parties do not support it

Published - July 20, 2024 02:41 am IST - BHUBANESWAR

The Hindu Bureau
J.P. Nadda

J.P. Nadda | Photo Credit: PTI

The Congress party has turned into a political ‘parasite’, relying not on its own power, but on the strength of others, said Bharatiya Janata Party president J.P. Nadda in Puri on July 19.

Addressing the BJP’s State executive meeting, Mr. Nadda said, “The Congress has failed to secure any seats in 13 different States, including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Mizoram, Tripura, Andhra Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh. Despite this, they are displaying a level of enthusiasm as if they have achieved a significant victory.”

“The BJP has alone higher strength if all seats of ‘INDI’ Alliance are put together. The Congress has become a parasite. In Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, there are total 64 seats. When the Congress is in direct contest with BJP, it has only won two seats. The strike rate of Congress is below 25%,” the BJP president said.

“They managed to win sizably where they relied on strength of other parties. Congress becomes zero in the States where regional party does not support it. In West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress leader, Mamata Banerjee, did not ally with Congress, leading to the defeat of their leader in the State,” he pointed out.

“Congress weakens the party whichever it allies with. Congress draws its strength on votes of its alliance partners. Subsequently, it gobbles up votes of their allies,” Mr. Nadda pointed out. The excitement in Congress feels like the joy of a student who has just passed an examination, he ridiculed.

“We have to keep in mind that Congress walks on nothing but ‘baisaakhi’ [crutches] and when it comes to power it is also by default,” the senior BJP leader said.

The BJP president hit out at the Congress, stating that while its leaders are now seen carrying copies of the Constitution, it is actually the Congress that has violated it more than any other party. He cited the Emergency imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi as the glaring instance.

Bharatiya Janata Party / India / Indian National Congress

