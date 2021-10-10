Cong. writes to President over Kheri deaths

7-member team seeks appointment to submit memorandum

The Congress party has written to President Ram Nath Kovind, seeking time for a seven-member party delegation that wants to submit a “memorandum of facts” on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident that left eight people, including four farmers, dead.

“Congress delegation led by @RahulGandhi has sought an appointment with @rashtrapatibhvn to present a memorandum of facts about the murder of farmers in Lakhimpur,” Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge tweeted on Sunday.

“Minister Ajay Mishra and his son are being protected by BJP govt. We will not rest till we get justice for farmers,” he added while tagging general secretary (organisations) K.C. Venugopal’s letter to the President.

The seven member delegation would comprise of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, A.K. Antony, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury besides Mr. Kharge, Mr Venugopal and Mr. Gandhi.

“The shocking incident of broad day massacre of farmers in Lakhimpur Khiri in Uttar Pradesh has shaken the conscience of the entire nation. Even more tragic are the open warnings given by the Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni and the consequent trampling of farmers under a Thar Jeep owned by the Minister and his family,” Mr. Venugopal wrote in his October 9 letter to President Kovind.

“Farmers, who were eyewitnesses, have openly stated that they were run over by vehicle being driven by the son of the Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs. Despite all-around protests and intervention of the Supreme Court, no decisive action has been taken either against the guilty or against the Minister,” he further added.