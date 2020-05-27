Cong to launch ‘SpeakUp’ campaign to raise voice of poor, migrants, small businesses

The Congress will launch a ‘SpeakUp’ campaign on May 28 to help raise the voice of the poor, migrants, small businesses and the middle class people before the central government.
Congress spokesperson Ajay Maken said the party leaders, workers and sympathisers will run the online campaign from 11 am to 2 pm on Thursday.
“We demand that transport be made available to all migrants to ensure that they reach home safely, increase their employment days to 200 under MGNREGA and provide Rs 10,000 as immediate financial help to the poor besides a financial package for small industries,” he told reporters.
Congress social media department head Rohan Gupta said all party leaders and workers would put out messages through their Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Youtube accounts to help the voice of the poor, migrants and small businessmen and traders reach the government.
