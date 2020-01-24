Cong. to hold mass readings of the Constitution

Congress leaders and workers across the country will lead mass reading sessions of the Preamble to the Constitution on Sunday to mark India’s Republic Day and register their protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

“Apart from flag hoisting programmes the Congress party’s leaders and members will be holding ceremonies at the Assembly level to conduct reading of the Preamble of our Constitution and reiterating the oath that is enshrined in its letter and spirit. The programme would highlight the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution and how they are under threat by the flawed policies of the BJP government,” Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal said in a statement.

“When millions are protesting every day on the streets, in colleges and across institutions, the Modi government is totally insensitive and uncaring in its speech and conduct. The protesters want CAA, National Population Register and National Register for Citizens rolled back but the Home Minister of India refuses to even listen to them and publicly reaffirms that the government is not willing to budge on the issue,” he said, adding, “There have been nearly 30 deaths and thousands have been arrested all across India.”