Cong. sees Chidambaram arrest as broad daylight murder of democracy and rule of law

The Union government is using the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as “personal revenge seeking departments”, the Congress alleged on Thursday.

At a press conference at the Congress headquarters, party’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala described the arrest of former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram as “broad daylight murder of democracy and the rule of law” by the Modi government.

The Congress had full faith in the “fairness and impartiality of the judiciary” but “as a citizen and a lawyer,” he did question the Supreme Court's decision to not to hear Mr. Chidambaram's plea before Friday, he said.

The party also questioned the testimony of co-founder of INX Media Indrani Mukherjea, on whose statement the CBI is relying to build a case against Mr. Chidambaram, by reiterating that she is an accused in the murder of her own daughter.

‘Attention diverting tactic’

Mr. Surjewala also linked the timing of the arrest to India's economic situation and claimed that it was an attention diverting tactic.

“The vindictive, selective and malicious manner in which former Finance Minister and Home Minister, Shri. P. Chidambaram has been persecuted and prosecuted is nothing short of a brazen personal and political vendetta,” he said.

“With the narrative on a sinking economy spiralling out of their control, massive and unprecedented job losses, shocking devaluation of the rupee as Asia’s worst performing currency and unfathomable crisis in all sectors leading to shutting down of factories and trade, we now see the depths to which a desperate Modi Government 2.0 will stoop to divert the nation’s attention,” he alleged.

“Not just farmers, even industrialists are now committing suicides,” said Mr. Surjewala. He pointed out how agencies like the Income Tax Department and the ED are unleashed on industrialists if they spoke against the government.

Mr. Surjewala repeated what Mr. Chidambaram claimed at a late night press conference on Wednesday that “he was not accused of any offence” and dared the investigating agencies to place all the charges against Mr Chidambaram and his family in the public domain.

The alleged offence is supposed to have taken place in 2007-08 but even now the CBI had not been able to file a charge sheet in the case. "With the charge sheet, you will need evidence and proof,” claimed Mr. Surjewala.

“We Stand with Shri. P. Chidambaram and reiterate our unwavering belief in his innocence,” he said, adding, “We hope that the officers who scaled walls in their eagerness to please their political masters, as also select TV channels, have the courage to tell the Prime Minister and the Home Minister that there is zero evidence against him”.

Talking about the Supreme Court's refusal to accede to Mr. Chidambaram' plea for an urgent hearing, the Congress spokesperson said that in his years as a practising lawyer, he had never seen “technicalities in the Supreme Court registry coming in the way of fundamental rights”.

“With great humility, I would say the honourable judges need to relook at their role and boundaries,” Mr. Surjewala said in Hindi.

“The Supreme Court is known for rewriting, reinterpreting and reinventing the Constitution and protect the rights of the citizens....Can a small technicality of a registry prevent the honourable Supreme Court, whom every citizen respects and looks upto, refuse to even hear cases,” he said.