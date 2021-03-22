Cong. seeks comprehensive vaccination plan

NEW DELHI

22 March 2021 03:04 IST

Singhvi says second wave is at India’s doorstep but govt. had failed to control virus spread

Lay out a comprehensive vaccination plan: Cong.

The Congress on Sunday said the Centre should spell out a “comprehensive vaccination plan” to cover India’s population against COVID-19. Addressing a press conference, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said the second wave was at India’s doorstep. He said the Central government should come out with a plan to say that in 12 months, all would be vaccinated, but “we have asked for a plan for months as otherwise, it would take decades and years at

Advertising

Advertising

this rate”.