National

Cong. seeks comprehensive vaccination plan

Lay out a comprehensive vaccination plan: Cong.

The Congress on Sunday said the Centre should spell out a “comprehensive vaccination plan” to cover India’s population against COVID-19. Addressing a press conference, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said the second wave was at India’s doorstep. He said the Central government should come out with a plan to say that in 12 months, all would be vaccinated, but “we have asked for a plan for months as otherwise, it would take decades and years at

this rate”.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 22, 2021 3:04:29 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/cong-seeks-comprehensive-vaccination-plan/article34126572.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY