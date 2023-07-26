Cong. MP Gaurav Gogoi moves no-confidence motion against Narendra Modi govt.

July 26, 2023 10:41 am | Updated 10:46 am IST - New Delhi

Deputy leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi moved a no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government on July 26, party’s leader in the Lower House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told The Hindu on Wednesday.

The Congress submitted the no-trust motion notice at 9.20 a.m. at the Lok Sabha table office. Only 13 working days of the monsoon session are left and the Lok Sabha Speaker can take up to 10 days to schedule a no-confidence motion debate as per procedure.

Mr. Chowdhury said that Mr. Gogoi, being a Lok Sabha member from the Northeast, would like to know from the Prime Minister what steps his government had taken to restore peace in Manipur.

“Manipur has been suffering and we have tried for so many days to get a statement from the Prime Minister,” Mr. Chowdhury said.

The Congress issued a three-line whip, asking all its Lok Sabha members to be present for a parliamentary party meeting at 10.30 a.m.

Floor leaders of the 26 parties of the INDIA bloc are also meeting at Congress president and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge’s office as a no-trust motion needs the support of at least 50 or more members to be adopted in the House.