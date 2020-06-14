Cong. MLAs stay put at Jaipur hotel for fourth day

Ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections, senior Congress leaders stayed put at a luxury hotel in Jaipur for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday, as they interacted with party MLAs and independent legislators supporting the Rajasthan government.

AICC general secretary Avinash Pande and Chhattisgarh Minister T.S. Singh Deo spoke to the MLAs separately. The legislators were first shifted to a resort on the outskirts of Jaipur, and later to the hotel, amid allegations of horse-trading by the BJP.

State Food and Civil Supplies Minister Ramesh Meena, who is considered close to the Sachin Pilot camp, distanced himself from the gathering. Despite several leaders having reportedly called him, Mr. Meena did not show up at the hotel even on Sunday.

A special screening of the film “Gandhi” was held for the MLAs at the hotel during the day, while a cricket match between the teams of Congress and independent MLAs was organised in the evening.