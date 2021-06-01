Congress Ministers’ omission from GoM on GST exemption to COVID-19 relief material ‘deliberate’: Bhupesh Baghel

New Delhi

01 June 2021 16:08 IST

Congress-ruled States are also part of the GST Council, says Baghel

Non-inclusion of Finance Ministers from the Congress-ruled States in a group of ministers (GoM) formed to examine the issue of GST exemption to COVID-19 relief material, was against the spirit of cooperative federalism, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said on Tuesday.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma is the convenor of this eight-member committee. The other members are ministers from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Kerala, Odisha, Telangana and U.P.

“Congress-ruled States are also part of the GST Council, so why have they been omitted out of this committee?,” Mr. Baghel said. This was “deliberate” and to ensure that the Centre got to have its way.

Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal has been one of the first leaders to raise the necessity of holding a GST Council meeting to rationalise the tax on supplies needed for the pandemic. West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra too had raised this issue. Both have not found space in the committee.

In the recent meeting of the GST Council, the Ministers of the Congress-ruled States had proposed that for all goods needed to deal with COVID-19, the GST should be only 0.1 per cent.

The GoM has to examine the need for GST waiver in case of COVID-19 vaccines, medicines, medical grade oxygen, pulse oximeters, test kits, hand sanitisers, oxygen therapy equipment, ventilators and so on. It has to submit a report by June 8.