Cong. losing a stalwart with huge potential in Pilot: Priya Dutt

Mumbai

15 July 2020 04:38 IST

Former Congress MP Priya Dutt on Tuesday said it was ‘unfortunate’ the party has lost stalwart young leaders with great potential like him and Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Ms. Dutt said she did not believe that being ambitious is ‘wrong’.

“Another friend leaves the party — both Sachin and Jyotiraditya were colleagues & good friends unfortunately our party has lost 2 stalwart young leaders with great potential. I don’t believe being ambitious is wrong. They have worked hard through the most difficult times,” the former MP from Mumbai tweeted.

