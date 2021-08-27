Cong. leaders detained, denied entry to Kishtwar in Jammu

Party workers baton-charged by police

The Congress on Friday said the J&K administration had detained and stopped its State party president and other Congress leaders from entering the Chenab Valley’s Kishtwar district.

“Senior leaders and former legislators of JKPCC have strongly condemned the government action of detaining party president Ghulam Ahmad Mir and general secretary Abdul Majeed Wani, barring them from entering Kishtwar district, where scores of youth Congress activists were injured in a police lathicharge,” a party spokesman said.

The Congress said Mr Mir was detained at Potato Farm near Sinthan Top and Mr. Wani was detained at Thathri.

The spokesman said such attitude of the government won’t deter the Congress party from raising their voice against the anti-people and wrong policies of the Centre.