Congress keeps up attack on govt. over job losses

Priyanka flags incomplete government recruitment procedures

Continuing to attack the Narendra Modi government over the state of the economy, the Congress on Friday hit out at the job and income losses.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi joined the party’s social media campaign vikas gayaab hain [development has gone missing] as he targeted the government on twitter.

He also tagged a media report which said unemployment rate has gone up in August as rural jobs dipped.

Social media spat

“12 crores jobs missing. The $5 trillion dollar economy has disappeared, incomes of common citizen have disappeared. The prosperity and security of the country disappeared and if you ask a question, the answer also disappears,” Mr. Gandhi tweeted with the hash tag #vikas gayaab hain.

In another tweet, Mr. Rahul Gandhi appealed to the Modi government to “provide employment, reinstatement, results of exams. Provide solutions to the problems being faced by the youth of the country”.

Party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also slammed the government over the rise in unemployment and privatisation of public sector units.

She alleged that the Staff Selection Commission (SCC) Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exams have been ‘paralysed’ over the past few years.

“2017- No appointments till now under SSC CGL. 2018 - Even results are not out of the CGL exam. 2019 - CGL exam was not held. 2020 SSC CGL - No vacancies announced. If vacancies come out, then no exams. If exams take place, then no results. If results come out, then no recruitment,” Ms Vadra said, tweeting in Hindi.

“The future of the youth is being ruined by private sector layoffs and a halt on government recruitment, but the government is serving lies in advertisements and speeches to hide the truth,” Ms Vadra said in another tweet with the #stop privatisation.

Taking the issue of uncertainty of government recruit further at a virtual press conference, Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh alleged that over two lakh vacancies were pending in the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) and SSC.

Exam fees lost

Despite the authorities collecting over ₹1000 crore as exam fees, the fate of 2.5 crore applicants continues to hang in balance, he said.

Meanwhile, Congress’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala attacked the government over the rise in poverty. Citing a UN report, he said it shows a rapid rise in poverty among women and said that according to the International Labour Organization, 40 crore Indians are being pushed below the poverty line.