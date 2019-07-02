Cong. hasn’t learnt its lesson: BJP

The Congress has not learnt its lesson after defeat in the Lok Sabha elections and is trying to make excuses for its loss, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said here on Monday.

Mr. Patra addressed a press conference to respond to Congress leader and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s statement that the election results were not a defeat of Congress ideology but rather the BJP hiding its “huge failures behind their fanatic nationalism with help of enormous resources and government machinery at hand.” This, Mr. Patra said, were excuses made by those who had lost.

“He is saying that Modiji won because of fanatic nationalism and not because of the people. The irony is that the Congress never learns its lesson,” Mr. Patra told reporters.

He added: “I want to ask Rahul Gandhi and Ashok Gehlot what is this fanatic nationalism they speak of? Is it carrying out surgical strikes, neutralising terrorists and carrying out air strikes on Balakot? Who stopped you from taking forward nationalism? But, instead you have stood with fanatic anti-nationalists.”