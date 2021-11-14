Cong. demands judicial probe into woman teacher’s murder

BHUBANESWAR

BJP leader questions role of the police in diluting case

The Opposition — the BJP and the Congress — on Saturday attacked the Naveen Patnaik Government by accusing it of weakening the probe into the murder of a woman teacher in Kalahandi district.

Addressing a press conference here, Bhakta Charan Das, former Union Minister and senior Congress leader, demanded probe by a sitting Orissa High Court judge in the murder case.

“The woman teacher was brutally murdered and was charred before being buried on the campus of a school. It cannot be a handiwork of one person. We suspect more people to be involved in the crime,” Mr. Das said.

According to the police, the victim was strangulated to death by Gobinda Sahu, promoter of the school, who wanted to prevent her from disclosing his extramarital affairs.

“The incident took place on October 8. Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra did not utter a word. Call details of the Minister and his close aides were not retrieved,” said the Congress leader.

“Congress MLA Santosh Singh Saluja alleged the Minister along with the accused and the victim had gone to Raipur on September 18, 19 and 20. During that period, the Minister’s presence could not be established,” he said.

“The CM was expected to oust his ministerial colleague for being embroiled in the controversy. Instead, he shared the dais at Bhawanipatna and tried to protect him,” he said.

Senior BJP leader Bijoy Mohapatra also questioned the role of the police. “When the complaint was lodged on October 13, the police took three days to submit case diary in Bongomunda court,” he said

BJD spokesperson Sasmit Patra alleged that Mr. Das was himself associated with the college promoted by Gobinda Sahu, and must come clean on this.

Deepak Kumar, Deputy Inspector General (North), dismissed the allegation. “We are investigating the incident with utmost sincerity and professional capability,” he said.