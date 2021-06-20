Cong. demands court-monitored probe into Ayodhya land deal

NEW DELhi

20 June 2021 20:31 IST

Questions PM’s silence on deal, alleges misuse of funds for Ram temple

The Congress on Sunday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence over alleged corruption in the purchase of land in Ayodhya by the Ram Temple Trust, and urged the Supreme Court to ‘fulfil’ its duty of getting the matter probed under its supervision.

Addressing a virtual press conference, Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala alleged that a local BJP leader in Ayodhya, Deep Narayan, brought 890 sq. metres of land for ₹20 lakh in February and sold it to the Temple Trust for a whopping ₹2.5 crore, making a profit of 1,250% in only 79 days.

He said the funds collected in the name of Lord Ram is being ‘looted’ by BJP leaders in Ayodhya and wondered why Mr. Modi hasn’t spoken out or the top court taken note of it.

The Congress, however, reiterated that it favoured the speedy construction of a Ram temple at Ayodhya to fulfil the aspirations of millions of devotees of Lord Ram.

“Lord Ram's temple is being constructed as per the orders of the Supreme Court. Is it not the responsibility of the Supreme Court and its judges and the Prime Minister who formed the Trust, to find out the truth and investigate this. Shouldn’t the Supreme Court take cognisance of the matter? The Supreme Court should discharge its duty... hold an audit of the entire transactions under its monitoring and punish the culprits,” Mr. Surjewala told reporters when asked if the party would move the court.

Earlier, on June 14, the Congress had demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into a land 'scam,' alleging that a plot of land that was purchased for ₹2 crore was sold for ₹18.5 crore to the Trust within five minutes.

The party had cited the land deed registered on March 18 this year to argue its case for a court-monitored probe.

Posing five questions to Mr Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Mr Surjewala asked, “What is the reason that Modi-Adityanath ji are completely silent on taking action against the sinners who openly looted funds for the construction of the Ram temple?”

“President of Ram Mandir Construction Trust, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, has publicly stated that he is not being consulted about the affairs of the Trust for last one year nor is any transparency being followed. Even Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati has openly come out and spoken against irregularities in affairs of the Trust. Who is, then, accountable?” asked the Congress leader.