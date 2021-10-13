Congress CWC meet may be stormy affair: Baghel

New Delhi:

13 October 2021 22:39 IST

A section of leaders want to know if report on poll failures will be discussed

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) will be discussing the party’s preparedness for the forthcoming Assembly elections, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said on Wednesday.

“In the CWC, there will be discussions on byeelections, forthcoming Assembly polls and organisational matters,” Mr. Baghel, who has been appointed as an All India Congress Committee (AICC) observer for Uttar Pradesh polls, told reporters in Raipur.

However, a section of leaders are wondering if the CWC would discuss the report on the recently concluded Assembly elections in Kerala, Assam, Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

After the party’s poor performance in the last round of Assembly elections, Congress President Sonia Gandhi in May had constituted a five-member committee under former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan to examine the reasons for the Congress’ dismal performance.

Though the Committee had submitted its reports in June, they have neither been discussed in any party fora nor made public.

“Are these reports also going to go the A.K. Antony report way? So far, we have been great at brushing everything under the carpet,” said a senior party member, referring to the report authored by A.K. Antony, who probed the reasons for the Congress’ 2014 Lok Sabha debacle.

Such assertions by neutral Congress members assume political significance as the CWC comes just days after members of the group of 23 (G-23) dissenters or reformists had questioned the state of affairs in the party.

While CWC member Ghulam Nabi Azad, who’s a prominent G-23 leader, had written to Ms. Gandhi to convene a meeting to discuss about organisational matters, Kapil Sibal had gone a step further by claiming that the party did not have a full time president and it was not known who was taking decisions.

Given this backdrop, the CWC is expected to be a stormy affair, with possible face-offs between the Gandhi family loyalists and the reformists.