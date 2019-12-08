Cong. charts Citizenship Bill plan

The Congress will strongly oppose the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), 2019 when it will be tabled in the Lok Sabha on Monday, party leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said after a meeting of the Congress parliamentary strategy group on Sunday.

The meeting was chaired by Congress President Sonia Gandhi at her residence. Though the Opposition doesn’t have the numbers in the Lower House to stall the passage of the Bill, the Congress will vote against it to register its strong protest.

‘Violates Constitution’

“We will oppose the Bill tooth and nail as it violates the basic idea of our Constitution, its secular ethos. What strategy we adopt on the floor of the House, you will get to see tomorrow,” Mr. Chowdhury told The Hindu.

Apart from Mr. Chowdhury, Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress chief whip Kodikunnil Suresh and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi attended the meeting

Over the weekend, Mr. Azad tried to rally the Opposition parties to formulate a common strategy.

While the government will get support from the AIADMK and the Biju Janata Dal in the Rajya Sabha where it needs help for smooth passage, the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Samajwadi Party are likely to be part of the Opposition benches.

With several civil society organizations in the northeastern region opposed to the CAB, claiming that it would change the region’s demography, the Congress is viewing the Bill as a chance to make a political comeback in the region that was once its stronghold but now dominated by the BJP.

The BJP-ruled Assam is already witnessing protests over the CAB. Sixteen Left-leaning organisations have called for a 12-hour bandh on Monday in the State to protest against the Bill.

In Delhi, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said the Left parties would move amendments. “We strongly oppose the Bill which gives citizenship on the basis of religion, that too, to people from three countries,” he said.