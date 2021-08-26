NationalNew Delhi: 26 August 2021 05:04 IST
Comments
Cong. changes chiefs in Jharkhand, Meghalaya
Updated: 26 August 2021 01:04 IST
The Congress late on Wednesday night changed the chiefs of its State units in Jharkhand and Meghalaya.
In Jharkhand, Rameshwar Oraon has been replaced by Rajesh Thakur. The party had been looking for Mr. Oraon’s replacement for a long time, since he became a Minister in Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress government in the State.
In Meghalaya, Vincent H. Pala replaces Celestine Lyngdoh.
More In National
Read more...