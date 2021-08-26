Cong. changes chiefs in Jharkhand, Meghalaya

New Delhi:

26 August 2021 05:04 IST

The Congress late on Wednesday night changed the chiefs of its State units in Jharkhand and Meghalaya.

In Jharkhand, Rameshwar Oraon has been replaced by Rajesh Thakur. The party had been looking for Mr. Oraon’s replacement for a long time, since he became a Minister in Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress government in the State.

In Meghalaya, Vincent H. Pala replaces Celestine Lyngdoh.

