Congress calls for waiver of farm loans

The Congress on Thursday raised in the Lok Sabha the issue of severe drought-like conditions in Tamil Nadu and demanded loan waiver for the distressed farmers, some of whom are on dharna at the Jantar Mantar here over two weeks.

The protesting farmers are demanding a relief package of ₹40,000 crore.

Not satisfied with the government’s response, the Congress later walked out of the House in protest.

In its response, the government said several Union Ministers, including Arun Jaitley, Rajnath Singh, Uma Bharti, Nirmala Sitharaman and Radha Mohan Singh, had met the distressed farmers, and were doing whatever they could to alleviate their suffering.