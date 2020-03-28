Cong. calls for one-time transport for migrant labourers

The Congress on Friday asked the government to arrange for a one-time transport for migrant workers who have been forced to walk on highways.

Party president Sonia Gandhi wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “It is my earnest appeal to assist those who are trapped in transit,” she said, suggesting that State transport buses be arranged for these workers.

Ms. Gandhi also suggested that Collectors take care of those who could not afford to stay in lodges or guest-houses.

“We are concerned about migrant workers walking on empty highways. The Central Govt must issue a directive to enable one time train/bus service so these people can reach home. If we can evacuate Indians stranded in foreign soil why not assist those stranded on domestic soil?” Congress leader Ahmed Patel tweeted.

“The Congress President has also requested the PM, asking the Centre to issue guidance to allow authorities to assist those stuck in transit. We hope the Centre takes cognisance of the plight of those trapped immediately,” he added.

Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill also tweeted about the difference in the way the Centre treated NRIs and migrant labourers.

“If @airindiain planes can be deployed, rightly, to evacuate Indians stranded abroad, why can’t the govt deploy special buses to rescue daily-wagers who are travelling on foot to reach their home?” asked Mr. Shergil.