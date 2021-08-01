Cong. accuses Centre of hypocrisy

The Congress charged on Saturday that the Central government had failed in handling the interstate border dispute between Assam and Mizoram that led to fatal clashes earlier this week.

At a press conference, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said this was not a new issue and past governments have also faced it, but there had never been a situation where Central forces needed to be deployed on the interstate border.

“How could it reach a stage where people are shooting bullets?” he asked. Had such a situation arisen in non-BJP-ruled states, the saffron party would have demanded the deployment of Army and the imposition of President’s Rule, he claimed, accusing the ruling party of “double-standards”.

“Lives are being lost and homilies and preaching is happening, just because, there are at least one of them is a full BJP government,” he said. “I think, these are hypocritical double standards, which need to be exposed and it also reflects the complete failure of the Central government,” he added.

There have been clashes between the police forces of Assam and Mizoram and six policepersons from Assam have died.