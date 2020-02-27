BJP accuses Sonia of instigating violence

New Delhi

27 February 2020 18:22 IST

Congress, AAP ‘politicising’ Delhi riots, alleges Javadekar.

The BJP on Thursday hit out at the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for “politicising” the riots that has claimed over 30 lives in north-east Delhi and left over 200 injured. It accused Congress president Sonia Gandhi of instigating violence by using phrase “aar ya paar” (fight to the finish) at a rally in December last.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, at a presser at the BJP headquarters in Delhi, demanded to know why other political parties were silent on the attack on policemen who were present in north-east Delhi and on the death of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma. “In such a situation, the duty of all political parties should be to consolidate peace,” he said.

Taking on the AAP, which governs Delhi, he said its MLAs should have worked for peace. Instead, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal identified the riot victims by religion in the Assembly.

Advertising

Advertising

Also Read Delhi riots: CRPF personnel donate blood at GTB Hospital

Mr. Javadekar alleged that attempts to instigate violence had been made for the last two months since Ms. Gandhi gave the 'fight to the finish' call.

The BJP, he claimed, was working to restore peace. Peace was restored in two days due to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s effective handling of the disturbances, he asserted. The Congress’s demand for Mr. Shah’s resignation was “petty politics”, he added.