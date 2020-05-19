Confusion over repatriation flight from Sri Lanka

The first flight will fly to Mumbai on May 29.

Mumbai

19 May 2020 21:55 IST

Around 2,400 Indians are stranded for over two months

Two months after being stranded in Sri Lanka, 2,400-odd Indians finally have some ray of hope as the first repatriation flight from the island nation will fly to Mumbai on May 29.

This delayed announcement has, however, only added to the confusion for Indians from other States who have been allowed to travel on this flight. The Air India flight on May 29 will fly from Colombo to Mumbai and then onward to Bhubaneswar and Kolkata benefiting those from Maharashtra, Goa, Odisha and West Bengal.

Among Indians wanting to return immediately are not just those who were on short holidays of four days to the island nation, and have now spent two months with an unplanned budget, but also those who are employed there.

Advertising

Advertising

Noida-resident Vineeta Singh is among those desperate to leave. An IT professional, Ms. Singh had gone to the island nation to spend time with her husband, a merchant navy officer.

“It has been over two months now. My husband's ship sailed long ago and is en route to Russia. He is having sleepless nights thinking about me and is sometimes unable to contact me due a bad internet connection. My father-in-law has been constantly trying to draw the government’s attention in India [to our plight],” she said.

Ramakrishnan Srinivasan, who hails from Chennai, has been in contact with the Indian High Commission. “We have contacted the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka. They are trying their level best to send us back. But so far there has been no favourable reply. Unless they get government orders from India, what can they do,” he asked.