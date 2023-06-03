Condolences pour in from global leaders on Odisha rail disaster

June 03, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - NEW DELHI

A number of global leaders — including the Chinese President and Premier, the President of France, and the Prime Ministers of Japan and the United Kingdom — have expressed their condolences regarding the rail accident in Odisha that has left more than 280 people dead. In a message on social media, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also expressed their condolences.

“I am deeply saddened by the train accident in India with hundreds of dead and injured. My thoughts are with the victims, the injured and their families. Germany stands by India in this difficult time,” said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Russian ambassador Denis Alipov expressed his “deepest condolences” to the families of the victims of the tragic accident.

Track Odisha train accident live updates here

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sent a message extending his “heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in this tragedy.” Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also conveyed his condolences, saying, “Saddened to learn of the high death toll in the tragic train accident in Odisha, India. The Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina has also expressed her sorrow at the incident which killed at least 288 people.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent separate condolence messages to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the official Xinhua news agency said. Mr. Xi said he was “shocked to learn of the accident” and “on behalf of the Chinese government and people, expressed deep condolences over the victims, offered sincere sympathies to the bereaved families and the injured, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.” Chinese Premier Li Qiang also sent a message of condolence to Mr. Modi.

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama has written a letter to the Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik and offered his condolences, saying, “I very much appreciate that the State Government and other agencies, including those of the Central Government, are doing their utmost to provide medical treatment and support to the injured and other people affected by this tragic accident.”

Also Read | Coromandel Express entered loop line, with green “signal given and taken off” for main line: preliminary probe

“I am deeply saddened by the news of the loss of many precious lives and the injuries in the train accident in the State of Odisha. On behalf of the Government of Japan and the people, I would like to express our heartfelt condolences to those who lost their lives and their bereaved families. I also pray for the speedy recovery of those who were injured,” said Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expressed his condolences to Mr. Modi, expressing his “heartfelt support and admiration to the survivors and those working tirelessly to respond”. In his message to the PM and the President, French President Emmanuel Macron said, “France stands in solidarity with you. My thoughts are with the families of the victims”.

“Terrible news from India. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the victims of the Odisha train accident and wish a speedy recovery to the injured. The people of India are in our thoughts in this time of sorrow,” said Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Union.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.