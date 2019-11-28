Condemn philosophy which describes Nathuram Godse as patriot: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in Lok Sabha on Thursday that the BJP condemns any philosophy which describes Nathuram Godse as a patriot.

He also said that Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy was and remains relevant today and described him as a guide (marg darshak).

His comments came after Congress and other opposition members raked up remarks made by BJP MP Pragya Thakur in the House on Wednesday on Godse. Ms. Thakur is a part of the crucial Parliamentary Consultative Committee on Defence.

Earlier, during the Lok Sabha election campaign, Ms. Thakur had described Godse as a patriot, triggering a huge political storm. Later, she had apologised for her statement.

However, Prime Minister Modi had said the remarks made about Gandhiji or Nathuram Godse were very bad and very wrong for society. “She has sought an apology but I would never be able to forgive her fully,” he had said.

“Nathuram Godse was a ‘deshbhakt’, he is and will remain a ‘deshbhakt’ Those calling him a terrorist should instead look at themselves. They will be given a befitting reply in this election,” Ms. Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, had said while attending a roadshow.

The BJP had immediately got into damage control and distanced itself from Ms. Thakur’s statement and asked her to tender a public apology.