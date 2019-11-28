National

Condemn philosophy which describes Nathuram Godse as patriot: Rajnath Singh

A file picture of Rajnath Singh

A file picture of Rajnath Singh   | Photo Credit: Rajeev Bhatt

more-in

His comments came after opposition members raked up remarks made by BJP MP Pragya Thakur in the House on Wednesday on Godse

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in Lok Sabha on Thursday that the BJP condemns any philosophy which describes Nathuram Godse as a patriot.

He also said that Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy was and remains relevant today and described him as a guide (marg darshak).

His comments came after Congress and other opposition members raked up remarks made by BJP MP Pragya Thakur in the House on Wednesday on Godse. Ms. Thakur is a part of the crucial Parliamentary Consultative Committee on Defence.

Earlier, during the Lok Sabha election campaign, Ms. Thakur had described Godse as a patriot, triggering a huge political storm. Later, she had apologised for her statement.

However, Prime Minister Modi had said the remarks made about Gandhiji or Nathuram Godse were very bad and very wrong for society. “She has sought an apology but I would never be able to forgive her fully,” he had said.

“Nathuram Godse was a ‘deshbhakt’, he is and will remain a ‘deshbhakt’ Those calling him a terrorist should instead look at themselves. They will be given a befitting reply in this election,” Ms. Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, had said while attending a roadshow.

The BJP had immediately got into damage control and distanced itself from Ms. Thakur’s statement and asked her to tender a public apology.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
parliament
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 28, 2019 11:35:29 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/condemn-philosophy-which-describes-nathuram-godse-as-patriot-rajnath-singh/article30104569.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY