Concerns rise over ‘peer perception’ in NIRF’s higher education rankings 

State governments and State-run educational institutions have raised apprehensions about the “peer perception” criterion in the ranking of higher education institutions (HEIs) prepared by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) under the Union Ministry of Education. Citing the recently released rankings, they allege the new criterion contributes to “regional bias” as education institutions in metropolitan areas score better in “peer perception” than suburban or State-run HEIs.

The NIRF, however, denies any bias and maintains that the process is transparent, involving about 25,000 academics and employers.

Kerala Higher Education Minister R. Bindu told The Hindu that there is ambiguity in the way the NIRF rates “peer perception” and her Ministry is concerned about it. “Such a system of evaluation is very unscientific. It is very subjective without any objective evaluation. Prejudices reflect in the ranking. The criterion of ‘peer perception’ is not well defined and we will demand the Centre and the NIRF for a well-defined, specific and transparent criterion on the ranking system,” Dr. Bindu said, alleging “regional bias” in the process.

Tamil Nadu Planning Board member and former registrar of Madras University, R. Srinivasan, said private institutions will work to ensure a fair opinion on them. He said private HEIs have the capacity to advertise and propagate, making it easy for them to score well in the ranking. “But the real issue,” he said, “is the Centre’s funding for HEIs. The Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM Usha) decides the funding based on this ranking too. If the system itself has a shaky foundation and if the Centre uses this system to select institutions to receive funds, it is wrong. The Centre must incentivise State universities where most of the poor students in the country study,” he said and added that State universities are under a disadvantage as working conditions are different from Central universities. “Peer review of employers and professionals work in advantage for private colleges and universities,” he said.

For example, the Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas that secured fourth position in the colleges category, scored just 38.75 out of 100 marks in the “peer perception” category. The first three institutions in the list - the Hindu College, Miranda House and St. Stephens’s College (all from Delhi) - scored 95.21, 86.65 and 92.47 respectively in “peer perception.” But the West Bengal College secured fourth position by performing well in criteria such as ‘faculty student ratio’, ‘faculty with Ph.D’, ‘publications of faculty’ and ‘research and professional practice’. Also, one of the oldest colleges in the country, the CMS College in Kerala’s Kottayam, was placed 92nd in the ranking but received just 1.07 marks in “peer perception”. This 207-year-old college still managed to finish in the top 100 by its performance in criteria such as ‘teaching, learning and resources’ and ‘graduation outcome’.

The criterion “peer perception” is being done “through a survey conducted over a large category of employers, professionals from reputed organisations, and a large category of academics to ascertain their preference for graduates of different institutions,” says the NIRF. It adds that a comprehensive list is prepared taking into account various sectors, regions, etc. “We have a pool of experts, academics and employers and we send a mail to all of them asking them to give names of 10 HEIs. Inputs from each of these experts are sent to an automated system that calculates the ranking,” said an NIRF official who requested anonymity, while adding that the experts are from all regions. “There is no human intervention in any of the parameters,” he said, adding that while in international rankings, ‘perception’ accounts for 30 to 40% of the total score, the NIRF gives ‘perception’ only a “10% role”. “In our system, it is a kind of preferential voting. Public perception was a criterion in 2016, and it was stopped after complaints of gaming the system,” he said.

