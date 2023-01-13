Worried over use of money power in polls: Election Commission

January 13, 2023 01:48 am | Updated 02:09 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Election Commission (EC) has informed the Supreme Court that it is “seriously concerned” about the increasing use of money power in elections and has successively enforced the ‘Election Expenditure Monitoring’ mechanism since the Bihar Assembly polls in 2010.

“In order to keep the election expenditure within the statutory limit prescribed under Rule 90 of the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961 and also to curb excess expenditure/unaccounted expenditure, the Election Commission has introduced a robust mechanism for election expenditure monitoring during elections,” an affidavit said.

The commission said various measures taken to keep tabs on poll spending include the deployment of expenditure observers, assistant expenditure observers, video surveillance teams, video viewing teams, accounting teams, complaint monitoring and call centres, media certification and monitoring committee, flying squads and static surveillance teams

A close vigil is maintained in ‘expenditure sensitive’ constituencies and pockets which have a history of corruption and excess during elections, the affidavit said.