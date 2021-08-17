Concern grows among 2 J&K families over stranded kin in Kabul

The families of the assistant professors appeal to LG

There is a growing concern among the families of two Kashmiri teachers working in Kabul.

“My brother-in-law shifted to Afghanistan in 2017. He is stranded along with his wife. We appeal to the government and the Taliban regime to ensure that they return safely,” the sister-in-law of Adil Rasool, who is working as assistant professor in Bakhtar University, Kabul, said. Rasool is from south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

The family of Asif Ahmed Shah, also an assistant professor in Afghanistan, also expressed concern over the situation emerging there. “We are monitoring the situation. The unrest grew so fast there in the past one week. Otherwise, we could have ensured their return early. We appeal to the Centre to provide all the support for their safe return,” a relative of Mr. Shah, also a resident of Kulgam, said.

Nasir Khuehami, a students’ activist, appealed to Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha to raise the issue with the Ministry of External Affairs. “The families are distressed and requested the Centre to evacuate them,” Mr. Khuehami said.

The LG said he had spoken to MoS, Foreign Affairs, V. Muraleedharan for the immediate evacuation of the professors. “He has assured the government is committed to bringing back every citizen safely as soon as possible. I assure the families of Professor Asif Ahmed and Professor Adil Rasool that they are safe and will be home soon,” Mr. Sinha stated.