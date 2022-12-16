Compulsory registration of Child Care Institutions, says Union Minister Smriti Irani

December 16, 2022 07:32 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - New Delhi

The Union government on December 16, 2022 said that all Child Care Institutions have to be compulsorily registered with the district authorities and if they fail to do so then they will be asked to shut down.

In order to ensure the security of children, the district authorities, including the police, have to conduct the background verification of an organisation that seeks to set up a CCI and also run checks on the criminal histories of people being hired there, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani said in the Lok Sabha.

She said that earlier any organisation that put in an application to establish a CCI would deemed to have received an approval by the authorities, but with the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Act, these new regulations have been brought forth.

The rules mandate that even the people who are hired within such institutions as caregivers need to have a police verification certificate so that those individuals, who have a history of crime, especially crimes against women and children, are never taken into such organisations, thereby keeping our children in a safe environment, Ms. Irani said during the Question Hour.

Earlier in the day, replying to another question on nutrition, the Minister got into a spat with Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary who objected to her using the word “gentleman” to address a member.

Mr. Chowdhury said that as per parliamentary procedures, the Minister should have referred to the MP as “honourable member”.

The Union Minister responded to this by saying that Mr. Chowdhury was trying to impress his “political masters” by interrupting her reply.

“I would...request the member who stands here trying to ensure that I do not speak to score political brownie points.... For him to presume that the gentleman is not a gentleman is an issue to deal (with) between the gentleman and the so-called member,” she said.