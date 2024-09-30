‘Complete lack of interest’ about Delhi’s green cover: Supreme Court on Forest Department

The Supreme Court pulled up the Delhi government’s Forest Department for not submitting comprehensive measures taken by it to enhance the green cover of the national capital, saying the attitude shows a “complete lack of interest” and “lacklustre” approach.

A Bench of Justices A.S. Oka ordered the Secretary, Forest Department, Delhi government, to file a personal affidavit to explain why no attempt was made to place on record steps taken to enhance the capital’s greenery for over three months.

The Secretary was directed to appear in person through video conferencing on the next date of hearing on October 18.

On June 26, the Bench had taken serious note of the “illegal and high-handed acts of felling of trees” brought to its notice through a contempt petition filed against the Delhi Development Authority Chairperson.

The contempt case concerned the felling of trees in the protected Delhi Ridge area, in which Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena’s name had cropped up.

Justice Oka had called the felling of the trees in the ridge area a “brazen act”. Justice Oka’s Bench had also raised pointed questions about an attempt made to “cover up” what exactly transpired during the Lieutenant Governor’s visit on February 3 to the construction site of the Central Armed Police Forces Institute of Medical Sciences (CAPFIMS).

The contempt case was eventually transferred to the Chief Justice’s Bench, where it is currently pending.

On Monday (September 30, 2024), the Delhi government counsel sought an adjournment. He referred to the fact that the contempt case was pending before the CJI’s Bench.

Taking a stern view, Justice Oka said the directions passed on June 26 to the Forest Secretary to hold meetings with stakeholders to enhance the green cover was in the main writ petition and not in the contempt case.

The Forest Secretary was bound to place on record the comprehensive steps taken to increase the green cover, and has not done so for the past three months.

“There is either a complete lack of knowledge or somebody does not want this court to hear this matter also… There is something else in your approach. That is black and white. What is this going on? Firstly, you do not do anything… you are not interested in doing anything,” Justice Oka addressed the Delhi government counsel.

Justice Oka said increasing the green cover of the capital was for the sake of the people of the national capital.

“It is not in the interest of the judges. We are least concerned. We come and go. It is for the benefit of the national capital,” Justice Oka said.

Amici curiae, senior advocate Guru Krishnakumar and Anitha Shenoy, informed the court that there was a “complete lack of data” on the green cover from the government.

Mr. Krishnakumar said the Forest Department had said a Working Plan of Delhi was under preparation.

He said there was no response available from the Forest Department on their various suggestions, including soil condition, tree species mapping, identification of native and indigenous tree species and tree audit.

