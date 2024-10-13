ADVERTISEMENT

Complete disconnect between RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks and what government does: Kapil Sibal

Published - October 13, 2024 02:55 pm IST - New Delhi

“There have been many divisions in the society after 2014 and minorities were targeted and bulldozers put in operation. I want to ask the RSS why it does not raise questions when such incidents happen?” the former Union Minister said

PTI

Kapil Sibal. File | Photo Credit: ANI

A day after Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's Vijayadashami address, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Sunday (October 13, 2024) said there is a disconnect between his statement and what the BJP-led government, which enjoys the Hindutva outfit's support, does on the ground.

On Saturday (October 12, 2024), the RSS chief said India has become stronger and more respected globally with enhanced credibility over the last few years but sinister conspiracies are testing the country's resolve.

Referring to Mr. Bhagwat's speech, Mr. Sibal said, "Mohan Bhagwat has given a good statement on Vijayadashami. He said that Gods are divided in this country, it should not happen, the saints are divided, it should not happen. It is a country of different religions and languages. Saint Valmiki wrote Ramayana, and hence all the Hindus should celebrate Valmiki Diwas. Why is it not happening? He said that as long as harmony is achieved, this will remain. I welcome his statement. But I want to ask a few questions, the RSS supports the government which works against your statement," he said at a press conference, in New Delhi.

“There have been many divisions in the society after 2014 and minorities were targeted and bulldozers put in operation,” the former Union Minister said. Mr. Sibal said there is talk of concepts of ‘love jihad’ and ‘flood jihad’.

"I want to ask the RSS why it does not raise questions when such incidents happen? People doubt the citizenship of people. Many controversial statements are given, why does the RSS not question," the MP asked.

He said it was the responsibility of the government to ensure the security of the country and its citizens, especially minorities and people of the Valmiki community who "are living in fear".

"Look what has happened in Maharashtra, the NCP's (Baba) Siddiqui has been killed. Murder is being done in the open. Your CM of Assam gives such controversial statements, I am surprised that you (RSS) don't say anything," Mr. Sibal said.

“There is a complete disconnect between Bhagwat’s remarks and what the government does,” he asserted.

Addressing the annual Vijayadashmi rally of the RSS in Nagpur, Mr. Bhagwat also criticised "cultural Marxists and woke people, accusing them of undermining education and culture, promoting conflict, and disrupting social cohesion".

