Complete breakdown of law and order in north-eastern States: Cong.

Shockingly, the Modi govt. remains oblivious to the happenings, says Surjewala

The Congress on Wednesday alleged that north- eastern States have been pushed into ‘total chaos’ and there is a complete breakdown of law and order and the constitutional machinery in the region under the watch of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Addressing a press conference, party general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala asked where is the Centre when there are war-like hostilities between BJP, NDA-ruled States — referring to the July 26 and the fresh incident of firing on Assam-Mizoram border on August 17 — and Tuesday’s incident of Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik’s motorcade being attacked in capital Shillong.

Gun-toting militants in jeeps, waving black flags, have been running amok through Shillong and the residence of the Chief Minister too was attacked with petrol bombs, Mr. Surjewala claimed.

“Uncertainty, conflict, violent clashes and unchecked lawlessness have marred a large part of India’s north-east. The situation is beyond alarming. Multiple States of north-east are being pushed into an unprecedented cycle of lawlessness with complete breakdown of law and order and constitutional machinery,” he said.

“Shockingly and sadly, the Modi government and Home Minister Amit Shah remain oblivious to the goings-on. This completely indifferent, criminally aloof ‘hands-off-approach’ of the BJP government also emanates from its illegal and often divisive usurpation of power in many north-eastern States, a blind lust to latch on to illegitimately formed governments, irrespective of consequences for the country,” Mr. Surjewala alleged.

Ex-militant’s killing

Following the killing of a former militant in Shillong on August 13, Meghalaya has been witnessing violence. Curfew had to be imposed and mobile Internet services were blocked in at least four districts as vandalism and arson rocked Shillong and the neighbouring areas on Independence Day during the funeral procession of the ex-militant.

The relationship between Assam and Mizoram too hit a new low since July 26 after six people in Assam, including five Assam police personnel, were killed in exchange of fire with the Mizoram police.

“This abdication of constitutional duties and failure to intervene to restore even a semblance of order and rule of law goes against national interests and territorial integrity of the country,” Mr. Surjewala said.

Meanwhile, the Congress appointed former Lok Sabha member Ajoy Kumar as the party’s new in-charge for the north-eastern States of Tripura, Nagaland and Sikkim.