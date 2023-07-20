Complaint filed against 26 Opposition parties for naming alliance ‘INDIA’

July 20, 2023 04:49 am | Updated 03:23 am IST - New Delhi

A complaint has been filed with the Delhi police against the 26 Opposition parties for “improper use” of the name ‘INDIA’ for their newly formed alliance to gain “undue influence” in elections, officers said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, 26 political parties from across the country announced the formation of a new coalition and named it Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) on the second day of their Bengaluru meeting.

The complainant, one Dr. Avinish Mishra, cited the multiple Sections of the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1950 and claimed that the use of name ‘INDIA’ is prohibited by any person.

“Clearly, the aforenamed political parties have contravened Section 3 of the Emblems Act by using the name ‘INDIA’ as the name of their political alliance and hence are liable to be punished under Section 5 of the said Act,” the complaint read.

“Moreover, the 26 political parties have formed an alliance for electoral purposes, more specifically to contest the general elections in 2024. By naming their alliance as ‘INDIA’, these parties have attempted to put undue influence on the electorate by personifying their alliance as the nation itself and hence they are liable for prosecution under Section 171F of the Indian Penal Code, 1860,” the complaint further read, adding that the act has “hurt” the sentiments of citizens.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal confirmed that a complaint has been received at the Barakhamba station. “We have received a complaint but no action has been initiated so far from our end,” he said.

