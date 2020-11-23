Complaint against Twitter India MD for deleting account

A complaint was filed against Twitter India MD in Kotwali police station for allegedly deleting a person’s Twitter account on the microblogging site.

In his complaint, the person also demanded that the Twitter account be restored, the official said.

The complainant, Shrikant Sharma, claimed that Twitter randomly blocked his True Indology handle, which he said takes forward the Hindu culture. “The Twitter handle was shut by Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari after the social media platform termed the Diwali-related content posted there as false,” he also added, “This is an attack on freedom of expression,”.

“The complaint seeks that the Twitter India MD be booked for allegedly deleting the account,” said Kotwali police station in-charge Virendra Jha.

True Indology handle was suspended after its account holder got into an argument with IPS officer D. Roopa over the ban on firecrackers in many parts of the country during Deepavali. The crux of the argument, which began during Deepavali on November 14, was whether firecrackers were Indian or not. The suspension of the account has caused a stir among right-wing Twitter users who have come out in support of True Indology.