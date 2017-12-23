Complaint against Salman, Shilpa over casteist remarks

Mumbai: Police on Saturday said they were looking into a complaint seeking the filing of an offence against actors Salman Khan and Shilpa Shetty for allegedly using a casteist term on a television show.

A Republican Party of India member from Mumbai has filed an application with the Andheri police seeking an FIR against the actors for using the word ‘bhangi’ in a recent episode of a television show. RPI members also staged a protest outside the actor’s residence on Saturday afternoon, amid tight security by the Mumbai Police.

According to police officials, the application was submitted on Saturday morning by Navin Lade, general secretary, Rojar Aghadi Republican Party of India. The application referred to an episode of a dance competition, where Ms Shetty is a judge. Mr. Khan had appeared on the episode to promote his upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai when he said that he dances like a ‘bhangi’, who are a part of the Valmiki community. Ms. Shetty, in an interview, is also reported to have said that she looked like a ‘bhangi’ when at home.

Mr. Lade, in his application, said that he learned about the comments made by the actors earlier this week.

“Both the actors are celebrities and very important members of the society. They have both committed the offence of intentionally insulting members of a Scheduled Caste with the intent of humiliating them as well as giving rise to a feeling of ill will against the community,” Mr. Lade said in his application.

On Saturday afternoon, members of the Valmiki community staged a protest outside the actor’s residence in Bandra, condemning his comments and demanding prompt and strong action against him.

Advocate Nitin Satpute, who represents Mr. Lade, added that an official statement was recorded from Mr. Lade by the Andheri police late on Saturday evening.

Mumbai Police spokesperson DCP Deepak Deoraj said that the matter was under inquiry.

“We will seek legal opinion on the matter and decide further course of action based on it. Required steps are being taken to prevent law and order situations,” Mr. Deoraj said.