Compilation of Modi’s speeches released in two volumes

August 26, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Union Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan released a two-volume book Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas in Bhopal on Saturday.

The two volumes have been compiled by the Publications Division of the I&B Ministry from the speeches and addresses given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from June 2020 to May 2021 and June 2021 to May 2022.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said Mr. Modi had turned the country towards development in the last nine years by taking it out of the politics of appeasement and dynasty. Under his leadership, about 18.5 crore poor people came out of the poverty line, pucca houses were made available to four crore poor people, toilets were provided to 12 crore families, electricity reached every village and the double ration was given to 80 crore needy people for two and a half years during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The work of providing tap water to 12 crore houses was done in just three years and free treatment was made accessible to 60 crore people under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, said Mr. Thakur.

Stating that the political parties which worked to further the “leftist thinking” in the field of education had also worked to further the Western culture, their influence and the thinking of “slavery”. The new education policy was brought in by Mr. Modi’s government and emphasis was laid on providing education in mother tongue. In Madhya Pradesh, syllabus of education up to medical was made in Hindi.

About the book, Mr. Thakur said the Prime Minister’s addresses had consistently served as a source of inspiration and contained valuable lessons to be learned. He said 86 inspirational speeches had been included in one section and 80 in the other. The speeches are on a wide range of issues, including Startup India, Good Governance, Women Empowerment, Nation Power, Self-reliant India, Jai Vigyan, Jai Kisan etc.

Talking about the Central government’s achievements, the Minister referred to apps like UPI and BHIM, over one lakh startups, the opening of over 45 crore bank accounts and the successful execution of the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system. The cheapest data in the world was now available in India, which had made its own 5G technology and was going to make 6G technology in the future.

In his address, Mr. Chouhan appealed to the youth to read the book. About Madhya Pradesh, he said Indore had been honoured with the prestigious Best Smart City award. The State has also been bestowed with the distinguished Best State Award in the Indian Smart City category.

The Union Minister, along with Mr. Chouhan, also inaugurated a multi-media exhibition organised by the Central Bureau of Communication on the theme “Naya Bharat: Sashakta Bharat” along with “9 Years: Seva, Sushasan aur Garib Kalyan” before the launch of the programme.

