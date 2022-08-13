India at 75 | Competitive patriotism between BJP, Congress

Leaders of both parties exchange barbs on the functions organised to mark the occasion or the lack of it

Ahead of the 75th anniversary of Independence Day, the ruling BJP and the Congress are indulging in competitive patriotism.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday took a dig at the BJP for not holding special functions at the historic Central Hall of Parliament to mark the occasion. The BJP retorted, asking the Congress leaders to share pictures hoisting the Tricolour.

Mr. Ramesh said special functions were held at the Central Hall to mark the 25th, 50th and 60th anniversary of Independence.

”Sadly, nothing like that has been organised for the 75th anniversary, which has been reduced to an occasion to glorify the Sarvagyaani (one who knows it all),” the Congress general secretary said.

— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) August 13, 2022

In response, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said Mr. Ramesh found fault in everything.

Mr. Patra said the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative of the government to mark the 75th anniversary was not a matter of politics and added that the BJP leaders had hoisted the National Flag at their homes as part of the exercise.

“If Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have hoisted the flag as well, the Congress should share their pictures as the BJP members have done,” he added.

Mr. Patra also criticised the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal for restricting the Tiranga Yatra headed by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, saying it showed how far the party was “removed from patriotism and nationalism”.

Earlier in the day, as part of the campaign, BJP president J.P. Nadda hoisted the Tricolour at his residence in Delhi.

“ Har Ghar Tiranga campaign has brought the entire nation together and it is inspiring people to contribute towards the nation in whatever manner they can,” he said.

Mr. Nadda also exhorted all citizens to put up flags at their homes, offices and commercial establishments.

“Let us take the pledge to re-establish India as Vishwaguru,” he added. He also visited an exhibition put up at the BJP headquarters in Delhi to mark Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.

BJP leaders across the country are taking out Tiranga Yatrasas part of the initiative.

Unwilling to give up what the Congress considers its legacy, the principal Opposition party launched its own celebrations to observe the 75th anniversary of Independence Day and to honour the Tricolour.

In Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel launched a short film as part of the Hamar Tiranga campaign to showcase India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru hoisting the National Flag.

“Our Tricolour is our pride. The sight of our waving flag gives shape to our visionary leadership and the labour and valour of our citizens,” Mr. Baghel tweeted on Friday.

The party is organising Azadi Ka Gaurav Yatra in every State in which senior Congress leaders are participating.

Apart from that, Karnataka Congress chief D.K. Shivakumar will organise a Freedom March on Tuesday. ”We are overjoyed to reach 55,000-plus registrations milestone for the historic march celebrating India’s 75 years of Independence,” Mr. Shivakumar said on Twitter.