Competition to select dancers for Republic Day: Culture Ministry

‘Postcards to the PM’ programme to be launched for children

In a break from previous Republic Day parades, the Union Culture Ministry on Friday announced it would launch a competition to select dancers for the performances on Rajpath on January 26, 2022.

Minister of State for Culture Meenakshi Lekhi said the programme, ‘Vande Bharatam’, would be launched on November 17 with a mobile app and website for participants to submit their video clips. Groups of 10 to 30 dancers aged between 16 and 22 years will be able to submit their dance videos virtually. While district and State-level competitions would be held virtually, the zonal and national level competitions would be held in person, with the finale on December 19 in Delhi.

The competition would select 480 dancers to participate in the Republic Day parade over four genres — classical, folk, tribal and contemporary/fusion. Joint Secretary Amita Prasad Sarbhai said that while each of the teams would be of 120 members each, the number could be increased to 150 depending on the entries, and if the Defence Ministry agreed. The Joint Secretary added that, usually, dancers are selected by the Defence Ministry from Zonal Cultural Centres and schools. The dancers would have to submit their Aadhaar details to apply.

In addition, as part of the ‘Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, the Ministry would launch a “postcards to the PM” programme where children would be asked to send two postcards to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on what they had heard about the freedom struggle and what they would want India to be like in 2047, Additional Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said. Mr. Singh added that artificial intelligence would be used to put together what the people of India wanted for the country when it completed 100 years of Independence.