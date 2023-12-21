ADVERTISEMENT

Competition Commission of India names Pattnaik as new head of investigations

December 21, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Pattnaik has 28 years of experience working in various positions in the Indian government.

Reuters

A security guard stands outside the Competition Commission of India (CCI) headquarters in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Competition Commission of India has selected Ansuman Pattnaik as the new head of its investigations unit, bringing in a government official who has overseen investigations of companies such as Alphabet Inc’s Google, two sources said.

He replaces Atul Verma, whose term as director general of investigations at the Competition Commission of India (CCI) ended in November.

Mr. Pattnaik has 28 years of experience working in various positions in the Indian government. He also worked at the CCI during 2014-2019 in its investigations unit and was head of the unit for a brief time.

During his previous stint at CCI, Mr. Pattnaik oversaw investigations into companies like Google for abuse of market power as well as global beer firms for alleged price collusion.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Since 2019, he has been working in India’s income tax department. He will take up his role at the CCI in January, said one of the sources.

Mr. Pattnaik declined to comment. The CCI did not respond to Reuters queries.

Mr. Pattnaik’s LinkedIn profile shows he supervised officers on investigations into price collusion cases and abuse of dominant position by companies, and authorized raids in high-profile cases.

His appointment comes as the CCI is investigating several high-profile global companies for alleged antitrust violations, including Amazon, Walmart's Flipkart, Google, and liquor giant Pernod Ricard.

In September, the government appointed three new members to oversee cases at the watchdog, including a former government official from the commerce ministry and a former interim compliance officer of WhatsApp.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US